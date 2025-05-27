Pakistan showcases mineral wealth, deepens mining cooperation with China under CPEC

At the 4th Asia Mining Innovation and Development Summit held in Beijing, Pakistan showcased its rich mineral resources and deepening partnership with China under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with Deputy Head of Mission Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary delivering the keynote address.

Chaudhary presented Pakistan’s vast mineral potential, citing 186 billion tons of coal, over 5 million tons of copper, 400 tons of gold from the Reko Diq mine, and 500 million tons of iron ore, positioning the country as a future industrial hub in the region. He noted that as CPEC moves into its second phase, the focus has shifted from infrastructure to value addition and downstream industrialisation.

He emphasised how China’s advanced mining technologies and Pakistan’s resource base form a natural partnership under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Among recent developments, he cited the $2.3 billion railway project linking mining zones to Gwadar Port, aimed at increasing the port’s annual capacity to 2 million tons by 2030.

Highlighting operational success stories, Chaudhary referenced the Saindak Copper-Gold Mine, operated by China’s MCC Group, and the Duddar Lead-Zinc Mine, which achieved peak output of 500,000 tons in 2019 under the China Huaye Group. He said these projects have delivered employment, technology transfer, and economic activity, serving as proven models of bilateral cooperation.

The Deputy Head of Mission also discussed policy measures to attract foreign investment, including the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025, which streamlines tax incentives and licensing procedures under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“Our aim is to convert our natural resources into industrial progress and broader socio-economic development,” he remarked, signalling a broader strategy to shift Pakistan’s extractive sector towards higher-value, export-driven production.

Supporting these remarks, Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, Vice President of the National Bank of Pakistan, emphasized the financial sector’s backing for mining-linked infrastructure and energy projects. He highlighted the evolution of sustainable financing mechanisms tailored to long-term CPEC-linked development.

The summit concluded with renewed pledges to expand mining cooperation, following President Asif Ali Zardari’s state visit to China in February 2025. That visit had reaffirmed mining as a strategic pillar of the bilateral relationship.

Chaudhary closed with a reaffirmation of Pakistan-China ties, stating, “Our iron-clad friendship will shine brighter through innovation and shared prosperity.”