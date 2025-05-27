Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Azerbaijan for trilateral summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the third leg of his four-nation tour following his visit to Iran.

At Lachin Airport, he was received by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Pakistan’s Ambassador Qasim Moinuddin, and other diplomatic staff, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied him.

Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the Pakistan-Türkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit alongside Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Aliyev to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

The Foreign Office said the Prime Minister “will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.”

On Monday in Tehran, Shehbaz Sharif met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, where they discussed regional security, the recent Pakistan-India conflict, and ways to deepen strategic cooperation.

He thanked Iran’s leadership for standing with Pakistan during the crisis, stating, “Pakistan always desired that peace could prevail in the region leading to economic development and prosperity.”

The prime minister emphasized his government’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations amid complex geopolitical challenges.

After Azerbaijan, Shehbaz Sharif will proceed to Tajikistan to complete his tour.