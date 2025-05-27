Profit rates cut on Regular Income Certificates after SBP rate revision

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has reduced the profit rate on Regular Income Certificates (RICs) following the State Bank of Pakistan’s recent interest rate adjustment.

The new profit rate for Regular Income Certificates has been set at 11.52%, down from the previous rate that allowed investors to earn Rs979 per month for every Rs100,000 invested. Now, the monthly return stands at Rs960 per Rs100,000 investment.

Introduced in 1993, Regular Income Certificates are fixed-income investments with a five-year maturity and are available in denominations ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs10 million.

Investments in Regular Income Certificates continue to be exempt from Zakat deduction. Alongside the Regular Income Certificates adjustment, the CDNS has also lowered profit rates on other savings schemes such as Behbood Savings Certificates, Defence Savings Certificates, and Special Savings Certificates.

Defence Savings Certificates, aimed at long-term investors with a maturity of 10 years, are available to both Pakistani nationals and overseas Pakistanis. These can be purchased at any National Savings Centre by submitting the free SC-I application form.

The CDNS also announced a slight increase in the profit rate of Behbood Savings Certificates for May 2025, effective until further notice. The updated rate is 13.68%, offering a monthly return of Rs1,140 for every Rs100,000 invested.