SECP, BMA Capital warn public against fraudulent platforms misusing licensed firm’s name

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has reiterated its warning to the public about fraudulent online trading and investment platforms falsely operating under the names of legitimate financial institutions, including BMA Capital Management Limited.

The regulator clarified that BMA Capital Management Limited, a SECP-licensed securities broker, has no connection with platforms calling themselves “BMA Capital No.108” and “BMAC Global Pro.” These scam entities have been misusing the reputation of the legitimate brokerage firm to lure unsuspecting investors.

In response to this impersonation, BMA Capital has also issued a public alert on its official website, cautioning the public against engaging with any unauthorized platforms that falsely claim to represent the company.

The SECP has urged the public to verify the authenticity of any trading or investment opportunity by referring to its own official website and checking the lists of licensed securities and commodities brokers.

“This step is crucial to protect your savings from being siphoned off by scam artists operating under false pretenses,” the SECP warned.

The commission further emphasised that all legitimate brokers are registered and regulated, and any unlicensed entity offering investment services is acting illegally.