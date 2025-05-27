Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Supernet Limited’s board approves merger with Supernet Technologies 

Shareholders to receive 1.68 STL shares for each Supernet Limited share

By News Desk

Supernet Limited’s Board of Directors approved a proposed merger with its wholly owned subsidiary, Supernet Technologies Limited (STL), the company announced in a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. 

This approval follows an earlier in-principle authorisation given on January 29, 2025, to formulate and propose the terms for the merger. 

At the May 27 board meeting, the directors deliberated and approved the proposed arrangement, which involves the merger of Supernet Limited with and into STL. The plan also includes a corporate and capital reorganization of STL.

The merger will be executed under a draft Scheme of Arrangement prepared pursuant to Sections 279 to 283 and 285(8) of the Companies Act, 2017. The Scheme, entered into between the company and STL, remains subject to finalisation, receipt of all requisite shareholders’, creditors’, and regulatory approvals, as well as the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court of Sindh at Karachi. It is also subject to the fulfillment of related legal formalities and any required changes or amendments.

Under the terms of the Scheme, the entire undertaking of Supernet Limited—including assets, liabilities, privileges, obligations, rights, and business—will be merged into STL through amalgamation. As consideration, all shares of Supernet Limited will be cancelled, and an aggregate of 101,619,475 ordinary shares of STL will be allotted and issued to the shareholders of Supernet Limited, excluding STL itself as a shareholder.

The share swap ratio has been set at approximately 1.68 ordinary shares of STL for every one ordinary share of Supernet Limited held by its shareholders. This ratio factors in shares of STL that will also be issued to STL’s own shareholders in accordance with the Scheme.

Upon completion of the merger, Supernet Limited will be dissolved without winding up and will be de-listed from the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Previous article
NA committee rejects bill expanding police and power companies’ authority against electricity theft
Next article
India approves stealth fighter programme amid tensions with Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

NEPRA awards 20-year electricity distribution licence to Hazara Electric Supply Company

Power utility to serve over 800,000 consumers in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan, and Kolai Pallas areas formerly served by PESCO 

Profit rates cut on Regular Income Certificates after SBP rate revision

Govt extends deadline for PIA privatisation bids to June 19

Foreign investors withdraw $42.2 million from Pakistan’s treasury bills amid lower interest rates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.