ADB, CDA discuss joint efforts for sustainable development

Chairman Randhawa outlines several of CDA’s ongoing initiatives, including the deployment of electric buses to cut carbon emissions

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) met with Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and DG Civil Defence on Tuesday to discuss collaborative efforts for the capital’s sustainable development and environmental management.

The talks centered on areas including solid waste management, water supply systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, and environmental protection. Chairman Randhawa outlined several of CDA’s ongoing initiatives, including the deployment of electric buses to cut carbon emissions, modernization of waste management systems, and plans to introduce waste-to-energy solutions.

He also highlighted the replacement of plastic banners with digital display boards to improve urban aesthetics and curb pollution.

The ADB delegation expressed interest in supporting Islamabad’s air quality improvement initiatives, water resource management, carbon credit financing, and afforestation programs. Both sides agreed to enhance technical cooperation, with the ADB offering assistance in human resource development and sustainable urban planning.

Discussions also included progress on the Intercity Bus Terminal project, including the integration of electric vehicle charging stations, and strategies to address groundwater recharge.

Chairman Randhawa reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to becoming a modern, eco-friendly city, leveraging ADB’s expertise and support. The ADB delegation commended CDA’s performance and pledged continued collaboration to drive the capital’s sustainable urban transformation.

Chery partners with Master Group to launch EVs and PHEVs in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev pledge closer multilateral coordination
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

