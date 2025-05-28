Sign inSubscribe
Chery partners with Master Group to launch EVs and PHEVs in Pakistan

This marks Master Group’s second collaboration to boost competition in EV and PHEV segments, after introducing Deepal EVs earlier

By Monitoring Desk

Chery Automobiles, China’s leading global vehicle exporter, has officially partnered with Master Group of Industries to introduce a new range of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) to the Pakistani market.

Earlier reports indicated that NextGen Auto, a Nishat Group subsidiary, was preparing to collaborate with Chery to launch electric and plug-in hybrid SUVs, including the Omoda E5 and Jaecoo J7 PHEV, in Pakistan.

Recent developments reveal a dual partnership in the automotive sector. Hyundai Nishat has entered into a strategic agreement with Omoda and Jaecoo, two brands under Chery International, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker Chery Holding. Under this arrangement, Hyundai Nishat will introduce Omoda and Jaecoo products such as the Omoda E5 and Jaecoo J7, without using Chery’s branding or existing product lines directly.

Separately, Chery has formalized its partnership with Master Group of Industries as part of a broader expansion strategy in Pakistan. This marks Master Group’s second collaboration aimed at increasing competition in the EV and PHEV segments, following its earlier introduction of Deepal electric cars to the market.

The partnership seeks to bring the latest Super Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to Pakistan, signalling a fresh start for Chery locally after its previous association with Gandhara Automobiles Limited (GAL).

This alliance is expected to accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward sustainable mobility, with further details on model launches and timelines anticipated in the coming months.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

