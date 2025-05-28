Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

China regulator summons automakers to discuss ‘zero-mileage’ used car sales

Other participants invited to the meeting include the associations of China's automobile manufacturers and dealers

By Reuters

China’s commerce ministry will meet industry bodies and automakers including BYD and Dongfeng Motor to discuss increasing sales of “used cars” that were never driven, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The meeting is set for Tuesday afternoon, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity as details of the meeting were confidential.

It comes after Great Wall Motor’s Chairman Wei Jianjun said in an interview with Sina Finance last week that a phenomenon called “secondhand cars with zero mileage” had emerged in the Chinese market as a result of the industry’s years-long price war.

The phenomenon, he said, involved cars that had been registered and had licence plates – marking them as sold – but had never been driven being sold in the secondhand market. Wei said that at least 3,000 to 4,000 vendors on Chinese used car platforms were selling such cars.

The source said the tactic was seen as a potential method within the industry for automakers and dealers to support new car sales as they try to meet aggressive sales targets.

Other participants invited to the meeting include the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), as well as some trading platforms of used cars, according to the person.

The commerce ministry, BYD, Dongfeng Motor and CADA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Great Wall and CAAM declined to comment.

Shares in Chinese automakers such BYD and Leapmotor extended losses after Reuters reported the meeting, with both falling 3.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Automobile Index fell more than 2%.

Previous article
Oil prices dip 1% on supply concerns ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Next article
Temu-owner PDD Holdings reports 47% drop in Q1 net profit
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.