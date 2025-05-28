Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR establishes Customs Command Fund to reward informers and officers in anti-smuggling efforts

New fund will provide financial incentives up to Rs500,000 per case and logistics support for intelligence gathering and anti-smuggling operations 

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a new initiative, the “Customs Command Fund” (CCF), to facilitate payments to informers and customs officers engaged in anti-smuggling operations. This move aims to enhance the operational capacity of customs personnel and strengthen efforts to combat smuggling in the country.

The FBR officially notified the establishment of the CCF through SRO 908(I)/2025 on Tuesday. The fund will be used to support customs enforcement operations, improve intelligence gathering, and assist personnel involved in tackling smuggling activities across the country.

According to the new rules, the CCF will be managed by committees in each Customs Collectorate and the office of the Chief Collector of Customs (Enforcement). These committees will have the authority to approve expenditures for intelligence gathering, with payments to informers not exceeding Rs 500,000 per case.

The fund will also cover logistic expenses, including transportation, storage, and disposal of smuggled goods, along with costs related to the safety and well-being of customs officers. 

This includes providing supplies, rations, utilities, and safety gear for officers working at check-posts, mobile squads, and digital enforcement stations.

In addition to these operational costs, the CCF will allow for special rewards for customs officers who demonstrate exceptional effort in anti-smuggling operations. 

The rewards will be granted based on documentary evidence of the officer’s extraordinary contribution to smuggling interdiction, goods seizure, and related investigations. However, the reward will not exceed two years’ basic salary for any individual officer.

