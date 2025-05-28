Ford recalls 1.1 million U.S. vehicles over rearview camera software issue

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the United States due to a software issue that may prevent rearview camera images from displaying, raising concerns over crash risks, the automaker said Wednesday in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects a broad range of models, including certain 2021–2024 Bronco, F-150, Edge, and 2023–2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250 through F-600 vehicles. Additional models involved include the 2022–2024 Expedition, 2022–2025 Transit, 2021–2023 Mach-E, Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 Ranger, Mustang, and 2022–2024 Navigator.

NHTSA said the issue may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or fail to display. Ford confirmed one report of a minor crash tied to the issue.

The company stated that the problem was identified in April when engineers reproduced the failure and traced it to specific software variants. NHTSA had contacted Ford in January following over three dozen complaints related to 2021–2023 F-150 rearview camera performance.

Ford said dealers will update the affected software, which serves as the operating system for the vehicles’ dashboard, including infotainment and navigation systems. Updates will be made via over-the-air delivery or in person at dealerships.

Vehicle owners are expected to receive initial notification letters by June 16. A second letter with details about the remedy will follow later this year.

The latest recall follows two separate rearview camera recalls in April covering about 289,000 vehicles. In those cases, Ford opted to replace the rearview cameras.

In November, Ford agreed to pay a $165 million civil penalty following an NHTSA investigation that found delays in addressing similar rearview camera defects. The agency launched an investigation in August 2021 after a 2020 recall of approximately 620,000 vehicles.

That recall was expanded in 2022 and again in March 2023, adding roughly 24,000 vehicles.