Govt restricts PASSCO’s strategic wheat reserves to emergency use only

Food minister says PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released to open market

By News Desk

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, announced that the government will not release Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO)’s strategic wheat reserves into the open market, emphasising the government’s commitment to maintaining national food security.

Speaking during a meeting with farmer union representatives, Hussain made it clear that PASSCO’s wheat reserves are reserved for emergency use only. “These reserves are strictly for emergency situations and ensuring food security,” the minister said, underlining that protecting the nation’s food supply remains a top priority for the government.

The meeting also addressed concerns about the availability of wheat in the country, as well as the government’s strategy to enhance maize exports. 

Hussain noted that Pakistan is actively pursuing opportunities to increase maize exports through diplomatic and trade efforts with several countries. These efforts, he pointed out, aim to expand Pakistan’s share in international maize markets, leveraging the crop’s quality and competitive pricing.

Further, the minister discussed the government’s initiatives to improve the agricultural sector, including better access to quality seeds, modern machinery, and affordable fertilisers. 

He stressed that the government is working on reforms and partnerships to enhance agricultural productivity, with the goal of benefiting the farming community and supporting the broader economy.

