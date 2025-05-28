KP’s Rs33 billion solar project flagged over pricing and tender flaws following massive Kohistan scandal

Following the Rs40 billion Kohistan corruption scandal, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is now embroiled in another massive Rs33 billion controversy involving its free solar project, amid allegations of inflated pricing, limited competition, and serious breaches in the tendering process that have cast doubt on claims of transparency and fairness.

According to a report published by The News, the project’s unit price remained around Rs204,000 despite changes in solar panel specifications, significantly higher than expert estimates of about Rs140,000 per unit. The KP Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPPRA) has declared the tendering process a mis-procurement, highlighting major flaws in the bidding.

The project was split into 20 packages with 13 companies participating, yet 18 packages received only a single bid, pointing to a lack of competitive bidding. Notably, one company submitted bids 7% lower for two packages in the Hazara Division, further complicating the pricing concerns.

A key point of controversy centers on the inclusion of an “all-in-one” solar solution—a product reportedly manufactured by only one foreign company and available from a single supplier in Pakistan. This unit was added to the project with a specific code and incorporated into the PC-1 document, sparking allegations that the specifications were tailored to benefit one vendor.

Sources revealed that Khurram Shehzad Durrani, the former Chief Engineer (Renewable), opposed the adoption of this all-in-one solution due to valid concerns over the tender process and pricing. Despite his objections being later supported by the opening of bids, he was removed from the technical committee and reassigned.

Responding to the allegations, the Provincial Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) maintained that the procurement process adhered to legal provisions. No contract has been awarded yet, and the all-in-one solution was reportedly part of the bidding criteria from the start, approved by the technical committee and PEDO’s CEO.

PEDO emphasised that the project was fast-tracked under directives from the Chief Minister to address urgent weather-related needs.

The controversy continues as the KP government prepares to convene a Standardisation Committee meeting to formally approve the inclusion of the all-in-one solar solution, a move seen by critics as an attempt to retroactively legitimise the procurement approach.

The Rs33 billion solar project, initially celebrated as a major step toward clean energy and public welfare, now faces scrutiny over possible mismanagement, potential favoritism, and procedural lapses, with stakeholders calling for greater transparency and fairness in the rollout of renewable energy initiatives in the province.