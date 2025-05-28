Ministry of Railways completes only 6 of 38 projects in FY25 as new plans need Rs11bn allocation

The Ministry of Railways has managed to complete only six out of 38 approved projects in the current fiscal year, with a total expenditure of Rs260.085 billion.

In a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Railways, Chairman Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah expressed optimism that the critical Main Line-1 (ML-1) project will begin this year despite pending government funding.

Shah said the ministry has submitted a budget proposal seeking Rs75 billion for the ML-1 project in fiscal year 2025-26. The total estimated cost of the ML-1 project, which is considered vital for supporting the Reko Diq and Thar coal ventures, stands at Rs2,298.18 billion. The remaining 32 projects from the current fiscal year have been deferred to the next year.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, who chairs the committee, urged the ministry to provide detailed updates on the delayed projects in its upcoming meeting.

The committee appreciated the ministry’s approach of executing projects in phases to facilitate partial completions and reduce delays. Khan also stressed the importance of timely project delivery to avoid escalating costs and called for improved railway services for the public.

The ministry also proposed 12 new initiatives for FY26, including track expansion, safety upgrades, rehabilitation efforts, feasibility studies, and enhanced security systems, requesting Rs11.076 billion in funding.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi highlighted the country’s ongoing financial challenges and suggested that provincial governments contribute to railway projects within their jurisdictions. He also shared plans to upgrade railway hospitals and schools across Pakistan.

Responding to questions about railway land, Abbasi confirmed the launch of a nationwide anti-encroachment campaign targeting illegal land occupation.

Officials informed the committee that Pakistan has developed locomotives and coaches capable of speeds exceeding 160 kilometres per hour, but the current infrastructure cannot support high-speed rail travel.

The committee chairman requested the ministry to undertake a feasibility study on upgrading tracks to accommodate faster trains in the future.