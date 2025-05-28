Sign inSubscribe
Ministry, sugar mills agree to third-party audit; temporary price cut until Eid

A new pricing formula based on audit findings and mutual consultations will be finalized after Eid-ul-Azha

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a follow-up meeting with sugar mill owners and key stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss transparency and pricing in the sugar sector.

As per details, it was agreed that a mutually approved third-party audit firm will be appointed to independently assess sugar production costs. The move aims to ensure transparency in cost determination and to establish a data-driven pricing framework moving forward.

The Minister lauded the sugar mills’ decision to temporarily reduce ex-mill sugar prices until Eid-ul-Azha, terming it a positive step toward consumer relief and market stability. He said the gesture reflects the industry’s readiness to cooperate with the government in the public interest.

It was also agreed that a new pricing formula based on audit findings and mutual consultations will be finalized after Eid.

Rana Tanveer reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, fair pricing, and consumer protection. He stressed the importance of continued dialogue between public and private stakeholders to enhance food security and control artificial inflation. The Ministry will maintain its proactive approach to regulating essential commodities through policy oversight and stakeholder engagement.

The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at ghulam.abbas@pakistantoday.com.pk

