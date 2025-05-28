Mushahid Hussain says Chinese technology surpassing the West

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed praised China’s advances in science and technology, saying the country has surpassed the West in key areas including defence, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles.

He also called China a stabilizing force in South Asia, during remarks at a high-level political dialogue held in the Chinese capital.

The Pakistani senator chaired the Global Political Parties Dialogue on “Asia in a Changing World”, attended by representatives from 250 political parties across 29 countries. The event was hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC).

Senator Mushahid, who serves as Co-Chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), opened the dialogue by declaring that the “global center of gravity is shifting from the West to the East,” and described the 21st century as the “Asian Century.”

He lauded China’s rise through economic development rather than conquest, calling it a “peaceful power and reliable partner.” Referring to a cover story in The Economist, he said China is now a “scientific superpower,” citing advancements such as the J-10C fighter jets, Deep Seek AI systems, and electric vehicles as examples of areas where Chinese technology is surpassing that of Western countries.

IDCPC Minister Liu Jianchao, also speaking at the conference, emphasized China’s focus on cooperation rather than ideology export. He said China’s poverty alleviation model could offer valuable lessons to developing countries.

Liu added that while China shares borders with 14 nations, it has a border dispute only with India, which he said should not dominate bilateral ties and must be resolved peacefully.

The conference also featured senior leaders from Thailand, Mongolia, and several other countries. Pakistan’s delegation included former Senate Chairman Senator Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Senator Anusha Rehman, Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, and business leaders and think tank members.

In a separate meeting, Minister Liu highlighted recent diplomatic exchanges between Pakistan and China, referencing his June 2024 visit to Islamabad and the recent trip to Beijing by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Liu said the Communist Party of China would continue strengthening relations with all political parties in Pakistan. The conference received congratulatory messages from the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia.