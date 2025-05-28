Sign inSubscribe
Musk delays Mars mission update, focuses on Starship test flight

The upcoming update from Musk is expected to include new timelines and plans for Mars missions

By Monitoring Desk

SpaceX will launch its ninth Starship test flight today at 7:30 p.m. EDT from its Texas facility.

Elon Musk postponed an update on Mars missions, originally scheduled for earlier in the day, until after the launch. He did not provide a reason.

The Starship rocket was grounded after test flights ended in explosions. The Federal Aviation Administration expanded hazard zones as a result. The launch will test systems and clearances after the previous delays.

The Starship system is part of SpaceX’s transport plans for missions to Mars. NASA selected Starship for its lunar landing program. SpaceX uses the Falcon 9 rocket for its current satellite launch services.

The upcoming update from Musk is titled “The Road to Making Life Multiplanetary” and is expected to include new timelines and plans for Mars missions.

U.S. space policy is under review. A proposed White House budget plan includes reduced funding for NASA. The proposal includes increased support for Mars-focused work and fewer resources for other programs.

Musk has said he plans to reduce time spent on political efforts to focus on company operations. He attended a White House event on May 22 with former President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Trump said Musk was attending to discuss space missions.

Trump supports Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator. Isaacman is a private astronaut and SpaceX customer. His nomination has not yet been confirmed by the Senate.

The outcome of today’s test flight and Musk’s update may signal SpaceX’s next steps in Mars planning and its role in future U.S. space programs.

