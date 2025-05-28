Musk’s xAI and Telegram agree to one-year Grok partnership

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said in a post on X Wednesday that the company has signed a one-year partnership with Elon Musk’s xAI to bring its Grok chatbot to Telegram’s more than one billion users.

Under the agreement, xAI will pay Telegram $300 million in a combination of cash and equity. Telegram will also receive 50% of revenue from any xAI subscriptions sold through its platform.

Durov said Grok will be integrated across all Telegram apps starting this summer. He described the deal as one that also strengthens Telegram’s financial position.

The partnership gives xAI another platform to expand user access to Grok, its AI chatbot, and could provide interaction data to train future models. It remains unclear whether xAI will use Telegram user data for model training, as it currently does with public posts on X, which it acquired earlier this year in a deal valuing the platform at $33 billion.

xAI has signed several deals in recent months to grow its AI infrastructure and product footprint, targeting broader adoption across messaging and financial platforms.