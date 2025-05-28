Only 1,000 of 18,000 NGOs registered in Pakistan, NA committee told

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has been informed that while over 18,000 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operate across Pakistan, only about 1,000 are officially registered, leaving the majority unregulated, according to a news report.

The committee voiced serious concerns over the risks posed by unregistered NGOs, describing them as a potential threat to national security and sensitive issues. It recommended the development of a national framework to better regulate and monitor the sector.

Officials also updated the committee on the progress of various welfare projects, highlighting delays in meeting set deadlines. The panel demanded stricter accountability measures to ensure timely completion.

Criticizing the failure to finalize a pilot project by the July deadline, the committee summoned the Finance Secretary and the Secretary for Industries and Production to appear in the next session for explanation.

Further, the committee requested the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and senior officials from private banks to attend the upcoming meeting to discuss coordination challenges related to poverty reduction initiatives.

In an update on the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package, officials reported that 2.7 million out of the targeted 3.5 million deserving families have received assistance through digital wallets.