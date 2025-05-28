Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistani vehicle makers comply with only 18 of 200 global safety standards, NA committee told

Standing Committee on Industry and Production calls for strict action as unsafe vehicles and high prices raise concerns

By News Desk

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industry and Production has been informed that Pakistani vehicle manufacturers adhere to only 18 out of 200 international safety standards, completely neglecting the remaining 182. At the same time, vehicle prices remain above global levels, raising further concerns.

Committee members voiced serious worries over the production of unsafe vehicles and demanded immediate, strict measures against companies ignoring global safety regulations. 

Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin stressed that rising traffic accidents in Pakistan highlight the urgent need for manufacturers to implement proper safety protocols. 

He noted, “Declining safety standards and vehicle quality have hindered Pakistan’s ability to export vehicles, while neighboring countries like India and China have emerged as major exporters.”

The Secretary of Industries and Production informed the committee that cars are still equipped with only two airbags. Hafeezuddin pointed out that three foreign companies operating in Pakistan are failing to comply with the rules. 

Committee member Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz argued that companies with decades-old manufacturing plants should no longer be given leniency but must be held accountable for not meeting safety standards.

Previous article
Ministry of Railways completes only 6 of 38 projects in FY25 as new plans need Rs11bn allocation
Next article
Finance minister pushes for cashless economy with new digital payment measures
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.