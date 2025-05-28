Pakistani vehicle makers comply with only 18 of 200 global safety standards, NA committee told

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industry and Production has been informed that Pakistani vehicle manufacturers adhere to only 18 out of 200 international safety standards, completely neglecting the remaining 182. At the same time, vehicle prices remain above global levels, raising further concerns.

Committee members voiced serious worries over the production of unsafe vehicles and demanded immediate, strict measures against companies ignoring global safety regulations.

Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin stressed that rising traffic accidents in Pakistan highlight the urgent need for manufacturers to implement proper safety protocols.

He noted, “Declining safety standards and vehicle quality have hindered Pakistan’s ability to export vehicles, while neighboring countries like India and China have emerged as major exporters.”

The Secretary of Industries and Production informed the committee that cars are still equipped with only two airbags. Hafeezuddin pointed out that three foreign companies operating in Pakistan are failing to comply with the rules.

Committee member Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz argued that companies with decades-old manufacturing plants should no longer be given leniency but must be held accountable for not meeting safety standards.