PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev pledge closer multilateral coordination

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday in Lachin, Azerbaijan, ahead of a trilateral summit between Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

The meeting, which coincided with Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, was attended by a high-level Pakistani delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

The two leaders reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation, expressing satisfaction with the strengthening momentum in political, economic, defence, and cultural relations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the strategic partnership through joint investments and mutually beneficial initiatives.

Prime Minister Sharif congratulated President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on their national day, commending the expressions of solidarity from Baku during recent Pakistan-India tensions. He noted the strong support from Azerbaijan’s leadership and public, remarking that the people of Azerbaijan had celebrated Pakistan’s achievements in the “Maarka-e-Haq” against India.

Discussions also focused on expanding investment cooperation. Both countries plan to hold delegation-level talks to explore new economic opportunities. Additionally, the two sides agreed to intensify coordination on regional stability, economic integration, and multilateral cooperation on global issues.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to deepen Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties across key sectors and enhance collaboration at bilateral and international forums.