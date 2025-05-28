RDA refers Rs1.94 billion financial scandal to NAB, FIA, and ACE for recovery

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has formally referred the case of irregularities worth Rs1.94 billion to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further action and recovery, according to a report published by The Express Tribune.

RDA has held a retired Director of Administration and Finance, the late Deputy Director of Finance, and a retired Assistant Director of Finance accountable for the financial scam.

Among the revelations is the sealing of the late Deputy Director Finance’s official residence amid a probe involving 236 suspicious transactions from RDA’s National Bank of Pakistan account. These transactions involved payments to eight companies and 12 individuals, raising serious concerns about financial discipline within the authority.

Senior officials who served as DGs or Directors of Administration and Finance over the past nine years, and who had signatory authority over financial matters, may also face investigation for failing to maintain transparency.

Questions remain about the recipients of vehicles reportedly exchanged for a Rs110 million payment to a car showroom. Additional questionable payments include Rs175.7 million, Rs339.44 million, Rs161.412 million, Rs264.45 million, Rs393.16 million, and Rs74.25 million directed to various companies and individuals.

Despite ongoing investigations, a probe committee appointed by the RDA DG has yet to identify the main perpetrator behind the fraud.

RDA Director-General Kinza Murtaza stated that serious irregularities in the authority’s financial records have caused huge losses to the public treasury. She stressed the importance of recovering the embezzled funds through legal means, including attachment and confiscation of assets, citing relevant legal provisions under the National Accountability Ordinance and the Code of Civil Procedure.

Murtaza has formally urged NAB Rawalpindi, FIA, and ACE Rawalpindi to expedite efforts to recover the lost funds.