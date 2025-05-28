Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

RDA refers Rs1.94 billion financial scandal to NAB, FIA, and ACE for recovery

Retired officials held responsible as investigation uncovers major irregularities and suspicious transactions

By Monitoring Desk

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has formally referred the case of irregularities worth Rs1.94 billion to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further action and recovery, according to a report published by The Express Tribune

RDA has held a retired Director of Administration and Finance, the late Deputy Director of Finance, and a retired Assistant Director of Finance accountable for the financial scam. 

Among the revelations is the sealing of the late Deputy Director Finance’s official residence amid a probe involving 236 suspicious transactions from RDA’s National Bank of Pakistan account. These transactions involved payments to eight companies and 12 individuals, raising serious concerns about financial discipline within the authority.

Senior officials who served as DGs or Directors of Administration and Finance over the past nine years, and who had signatory authority over financial matters, may also face investigation for failing to maintain transparency.

Questions remain about the recipients of vehicles reportedly exchanged for a Rs110 million payment to a car showroom. Additional questionable payments include Rs175.7 million, Rs339.44 million, Rs161.412 million, Rs264.45 million, Rs393.16 million, and Rs74.25 million directed to various companies and individuals.

Despite ongoing investigations, a probe committee appointed by the RDA DG has yet to identify the main perpetrator behind the fraud.

RDA Director-General Kinza Murtaza stated that serious irregularities in the authority’s financial records have caused huge losses to the public treasury. She stressed the importance of recovering the embezzled funds through legal means, including attachment and confiscation of assets, citing relevant legal provisions under the National Accountability Ordinance and the Code of Civil Procedure.

Murtaza has formally urged NAB Rawalpindi, FIA, and ACE Rawalpindi to expedite efforts to recover the lost funds. 

Previous article
Only 1,000 of 18,000 NGOs registered in Pakistan, NA committee told
Next article
KP govt to present Rs2 trillion budget for FY 2025-26 on June 13
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.