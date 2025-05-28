SBP Raises Rs187bn via 10-Year Floating Bonds

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised Rs187.17 billion through the auction of 10-year floating-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) held on Tuesday, aiming to manage domestic liquidity and stabilize borrowing costs.

Out of the total amount, Rs175 billion was raised through competitive bidding, while Rs12.17 billion came via non-competitive bids. The central bank set the cut-off price at 95.0396, with a slightly higher average price of 95.1914 accepted for non-competitive offers, indicating sustained investor interest.

Bids submitted by investors ranged between 95.4218 and 92.4948. The bonds will be settled on May 29, 2025.

In comparison, the previous PIB auction on May 14, 2025, saw the SBP raise Rs112.65 billion with a cut-off price of 94.4764 for the same 10-year tenor.

The continued issuance of PIBs is part of the central bank’s broader strategy to manage public debt and ensure liquidity in the financial system.