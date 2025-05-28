Sign inSubscribe
Economy

SBP Raises Rs187bn via 10-Year Floating Bonds

Strong investor response in PIB auction helps central bank manage liquidity, borrowing costs

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised Rs187.17 billion through the auction of 10-year floating-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) held on Tuesday, aiming to manage domestic liquidity and stabilize borrowing costs.

Out of the total amount, Rs175 billion was raised through competitive bidding, while Rs12.17 billion came via non-competitive bids. The central bank set the cut-off price at 95.0396, with a slightly higher average price of 95.1914 accepted for non-competitive offers, indicating sustained investor interest.

Bids submitted by investors ranged between 95.4218 and 92.4948. The bonds will be settled on May 29, 2025.

In comparison, the previous PIB auction on May 14, 2025, saw the SBP raise Rs112.65 billion with a cut-off price of 94.4764 for the same 10-year tenor.

The continued issuance of PIBs is part of the central bank’s broader strategy to manage public debt and ensure liquidity in the financial system.

Previous article
Kingdom Valley fined Rs150m for misleading claims about housing project
Next article
Govt prioritises M6 motorway, seeks Foreign Funding for FY26 Launch
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.