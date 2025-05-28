WB’s new Pakistan director meets Planning Minister

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Bolorma Amgaabazar, met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday to discuss future cooperation and ongoing development efforts, according to a news release.

Outgoing Country Director Najy Benhassine also participated in the meeting, which focused on Pakistan’s long-term development strategy and institutional reforms.

Minister Iqbal welcomed Amgaabazar and acknowledged Benhassine’s role in strengthening development ties during his tenure. He expressed confidence in continued collaboration under Amgaabazar’s leadership, particularly in advancing priorities set out in the government’s URAAN Pakistan initiative.

Iqbal briefed the delegation on URAAN Pakistan, a strategic framework aimed at guiding Pakistan’s development toward becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047. The initiative is built on five core areas: exports, digital governance (E-Pakistan), environment and climate resilience, energy and infrastructure, and equity and institutional reform.

Iqbal described URAAN Pakistan as a platform for integrated planning, inclusive growth, and public sector transformation. He said that adaptive planning is necessary in a shifting global context and emphasized the importance of institutional coordination at the federal and provincial levels.

The minister also announced plans to revive the Pakistan Development Forum later this year. He said the forum would support dialogue between the government and development partners in line with URAAN Pakistan’s objectives.

Benhassine welcomed the initiative and recommended scheduling the forum in alignment with the World Bank’s business planning cycle.

Discussions also included the Ministry’s role during recent emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 floods, which were presented as case studies of coordinated planning and execution.

Iqbal told the delegation that the Planning Ministry is leading a consultative process to reform civil services and improve public sector delivery. These efforts, he said, are aligned with URAAN Pakistan’s goals for institutional improvement.

The World Bank team pledged continued technical and financial support for infrastructure and social sector programs and expressed interest in supporting implementation capacity.

The meeting concluded with the minister extending best wishes to Amgaabazar and reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to working with the World Bank on development goals.