ANF seizes drugs worth over Rs 17 million in nationwide operations

ANF recovers over 103 kilograms of drugs and arrests seven suspects, including a foreign national

By Monitoring Desk

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 103 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 17 million and arrested seven suspects, including a foreign national, during seven separate operations across Pakistan, according to a statement issued Thursday by ANF Headquarters.

In Sheikhupura, two individuals were arrested on Sharqpur Road with 60 kilograms of hashish, three kilograms of methamphetamine, three kilograms of heroin, and 14.4 kilograms of opium. In Peshawar, ANF personnel seized six kilograms of hashish and 1.2 kilograms of opium concealed in solar inverters at a courier office on Warsak Road. The parcels were intended for delivery to various cities within the country.

At Multan Airport, a Nigerian national arriving from Qatar was found with 672 grams of cocaine in 56 capsules concealed in his stomach. At Lahore Airport, 14.3 kilograms of suspected drugs were discovered in the luggage of a passenger travelling to Spain via Qatar.

In Sindh, six kilograms of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near a university in Jamshoro. The individual taken into custody admitted to selling drugs to students. Another six kilograms of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near the National Highway Hyderabad Restaurant.

In Karachi, ANF officials recovered 3.6 kilograms of hashish from two individuals riding a motorcycle near Natha Khan Stop, Malir.

All suspects have been booked under the Narcotics Control Act. Investigations are ongoing.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
