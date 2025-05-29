Binance Academy partners with IT Ministry of to promote blockchain education

ISLAMABAD: Binance Academy, the educational division of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has partnered with Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecom to promote blockchain education nationwide.

The initiative aims to train 300 educators and reach 80,000 students across 20 universities by 2026.

The collaboration is part of the Global University Outreach Program (GUOP), a Web3 educational effort launched by Binance Academy and the Blockchain & AI Technology Centre. The program seeks to integrate blockchain into university curricula through open-access resources, industry partnerships, and professional certifications.

Bader Al Kalooti, Binance’s MEASA Head of Growth and Operations, said the partnership aims to build a workforce capable of applying blockchain technology in the digital economy. Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja described the collaboration as a step toward positioning Pakistan as a hub for blockchain talent and supporting economic growth.

Since 2022, Binance Academy has trained over 3,000 students at 13 universities in three provinces of Pakistan. The GUOP, which started in Kazakhstan in 2023, has expanded to 20 countries, targeting more than 200 universities and over one million students worldwide by 2026.

The partnership with the Ministry of IT and Telecom underscores Binance’s focus on regulatory compliance, innovation, and capacity building in emerging digital markets such as Pakistan.