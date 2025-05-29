Sign inSubscribe
Cryptocurrency

Binance Academy partners with IT Ministry of to promote blockchain education

The initiative aims to train 300 educators and reach 80,000 students across 20 universities by 2026

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Binance Academy, the educational division of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has partnered with Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecom to promote blockchain education nationwide.

The initiative aims to train 300 educators and reach 80,000 students across 20 universities by 2026.

The collaboration is part of the Global University Outreach Program (GUOP), a Web3 educational effort launched by Binance Academy and the Blockchain & AI Technology Centre. The program seeks to integrate blockchain into university curricula through open-access resources, industry partnerships, and professional certifications.

Bader Al Kalooti, Binance’s MEASA Head of Growth and Operations, said the partnership aims to build a workforce capable of applying blockchain technology in the digital economy. Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja described the collaboration as a step toward positioning Pakistan as a hub for blockchain talent and supporting economic growth.

Since 2022, Binance Academy has trained over 3,000 students at 13 universities in three provinces of Pakistan. The GUOP, which started in Kazakhstan in 2023, has expanded to 20 countries, targeting more than 200 universities and over one million students worldwide by 2026.

The partnership with the Ministry of IT and Telecom underscores Binance’s focus on regulatory compliance, innovation, and capacity building in emerging digital markets such as Pakistan.

Previous article
ANF seizes drugs worth over Rs 17 million in nationwide operations
Next article
PHA issues fines and seals shops over fee defaults
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan invites Japanese firms to invest in mineral sector

Commerce Minister highlights Pakistan’s reserves of rare earth elements and says the sector offers export potential to third countries

Petroleum Minister visits PSO House to review operations and supply chain

IRSA releases 275,463 cusecs water as inflows reach 330,637 cusecs

Ishaq Dar arrives in Hong Kong for IOMed signing ceremony

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.