Feroze1888 Mills Limited expands operations with new subsidiary in Dubai  

Textile giant strengthens its global presence with a new establishment in the UAE  

By News Desk

Feroze1888 Mills Limited has announced its decision to form a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE, marking a significant expansion for the company. 

This approval, granted by the company’s Board of Directors, is subject to legal and regulatory clearances.  

Last year, Feroze1888 Mills board approved the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom (UK). 

Feroze1888 Mills Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in October 1972 . The company is principally engaged in the production and export of towels.

