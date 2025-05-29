Feroze1888 Mills Limited expands operations with new subsidiary in Dubai  

Feroze1888 Mills Limited has announced its decision to form a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE, marking a significant expansion for the company.

This approval, granted by the company’s Board of Directors, is subject to legal and regulatory clearances.

Last year, Feroze1888 Mills board approved the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom (UK).

Feroze1888 Mills Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in October 1972 . The company is principally engaged in the production and export of towels.