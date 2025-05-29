First mango shipment sweetens ties between Bangladesh and China

Bangladesh sent its first consignment of mangoes to China on Wednesday, a largely symbolic shipment signaling closer ties between Dhaka and Beijing amid strained relations with neighbouring India. The move comes as China seeks to strengthen influence in South Asia following political upheaval in Bangladesh last year.

China’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, attended a brief ceremony at the airport alongside Bangladeshi officials, describing the event as a “historic moment.” He expressed confidence that mango exports to China would expand beyond the initial 50 tonnes shipped.

Bangladesh’s diplomatic relations with India have cooled significantly since the 2024 uprising that ended the rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi. The interim Bangladeshi government has since leaned towards China, with leader Muhammad Yunus making China his first state visit and forging closer ties with Pakistan, India’s long-time rival.

The symbolism of the mango in China carries historic weight. During the Cultural Revolution in 1968, Chairman Mao Zedong famously gifted mangoes to workers, elevating the fruit to a revered status. Those mangoes were said to have been a gift from Pakistan’s foreign minister at a time when Bangladesh was still part of East Pakistan.

China’s growing engagement with Bangladesh includes sponsoring political tours and hosting Bangladeshi patients, while India watches with caution as Beijing extends its regional influence.

While the current mango export volume is modest, both countries see it as a stepping stone towards stronger economic and political cooperation.