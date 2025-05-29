Sign inSubscribe
IRSA releases 275,463 cusecs water as inflows reach 330,637 cusecs

IRSA reports inflows of 180,700 cusecs at Tarbela, 41,474 at Mangla, 39,400 at Nowshera, and 42,069 at Marala

By Monitoring Desk

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 275,463 cusecs of water from various rim stations, with a total inflow of 330,637 cusecs.

According to data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1,476.84 feet, which is 74.84 feet above the dead level of 1,402 feet. The inflow and outflow of water at Tarbela Dam were recorded at 180,700 cusecs and 155,000 cusecs, respectively.

At Mangla Dam on the River Jhelum, the water level was measured at 1,159.80 feet, which is 109.80 feet above its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow of water was recorded at 41,474 cusecs, while the outflow stood at 12,000 cusecs.

Water release at key locations was also reported: 220,498 cusecs at Kalabagh, 146,538 cusecs at Taunsa, 114,726 cusecs at Guddu, and 64,440 cusecs at Sukkur. Additionally, 39,400 cusecs were released from the River Kabul at Nowshera and 42,069 cusecs from the River Chenab at Marala.

Ishaq Dar arrives in Hong Kong for IOMed signing ceremony
Petroleum Minister visits PSO House to review operations and supply chain
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

