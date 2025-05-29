Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ishaq Dar arrives in Hong Kong for IOMed signing ceremony

Pakistan joins IOMed as one of its founding members

By Monitoring Desk

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday to attend the signing ceremony of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

Dar was received at the airport by Dr. Cheung Kwok-kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice for Hong Kong, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, and Pakistan’s Consul General to Hong Kong Riaz Ahmed Sheikh.

Pakistan has joined IOMed as one of its founding members.

During the two-day visit, Dar is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ceremony.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan supports the objectives of IOMed, citing the organization’s role in promoting mediation and peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Previous article
Ahsan invites CAREC states to integrate with special economic zones
Next article
IRSA releases 275,463 cusecs water as inflows reach 330,637 cusecs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.