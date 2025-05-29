Ishaq Dar arrives in Hong Kong for IOMed signing ceremony

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday to attend the signing ceremony of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

Dar was received at the airport by Dr. Cheung Kwok-kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice for Hong Kong, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, and Pakistan’s Consul General to Hong Kong Riaz Ahmed Sheikh.

Pakistan has joined IOMed as one of its founding members.

During the two-day visit, Dar is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ceremony.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan supports the objectives of IOMed, citing the organization’s role in promoting mediation and peaceful settlement of international disputes.