Musk exits White House amid pressure to refocus on his businesses

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced his departure from the Trump administration, ending his role in leading efforts to reduce the size of the US government.

Musk’s exit from the Department of Government Efficiency, known as Doge, follows his recent public criticism of the administration’s budget bill.

In a post on his social media platform X, the world’s richest man thanked Trump for the opportunity to help run the Department of Government Efficiency, known as Doge.

The White House began “offboarding” Musk as a special government employee on Wednesday night, the BBC reported.

His role was temporary and his exit is not unexpected, but it comes a day after Musk criticised the legislative centrepiece of Trump’s agenda.

In an earlier post on his social media platform X, Musk expressed disappointment with the budget proposal, which includes large tax breaks and increased defence spending. He argued that the bill would raise the federal deficit and undermine the efforts of Doge.

Musk described the legislation as potentially “big or beautiful,” but questioned whether it could be both, highlighting his concerns over fiscal responsibility.

His temporary government role, which focused on cutting federal jobs, resulted in the elimination or voluntary departure of around 260,000 positions from the 2.3 million-strong federal workforce. However, the rapid layoffs faced legal challenges, with some federal judges ordering reinstatement of terminated employees.

Musk revealed that internal clashes occurred with other cabinet officials during his tenure. In late April, he announced plans to return full-time to managing his companies, citing Doge becoming a “whipping boy” for problems unrelated to its work.

Musk’s time in government coincided with a notable decline in Tesla sales and stock value. Tesla deliveries dropped 13% in the first quarter of 2025, marking the company’s largest decrease. The stock price fell by as much as 45%, though it has partially recovered.

The company also warned investors of ongoing challenges, including the impact of shifting political sentiments on vehicle demand. Musk confirmed he would reduce his commitment to Doge and focus more on Tesla.

Tesla has faced protests and vandalism linked to activists opposing Musk’s political ties. US Attorney General Pam Bondi described such acts as “domestic terrorism.”

Speaking recently at an economic forum in Qatar, Musk reaffirmed his leadership of Tesla for the next five years. He also indicated plans to cut back political donations after spending nearly $300 million backing Trump’s campaign and other Republican efforts last year.