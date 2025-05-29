Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NBP launches ATM booth at Karachi’s cattle market to promote cashless transactions

Initiative aligns with State Bank’s “Go Cashless” campaign, aimed at promoting digital transactions and fostering financial inclusion

By News Desk

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has launched an ATM booth at the cattle market near the Northern Bypass in Karachi to provide easy access to banking services during the bustling Eid season. 

The initiative aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan’s “Go Cashless” campaign, aimed at promoting digital transactions and fostering financial inclusion.

The newly installed ATM is equipped with dedicated NBP staff to assist customers and ensure smooth operation, enhancing the overall user experience. 

By offering ATM services directly at the market, the bank reduces the need for traders, farmers, and buyers to carry large amounts of cash, making transactions more secure and convenient.

Faisal Ahmed Topra, SEVP & Group Chief (A) of NBP’s Retail Banking Group, expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting seamless business activities and increasing financial inclusion. 

“We are proud to extend our ATM services to the Cattle Market in Karachi, enabling secure and convenient cashless transactions,” he said. This move is expected to streamline financial activities for both businesses and individuals at the market during the high-demand Eid period.

Previous article
PAFLA and Innovista partner to empower over 50,000 freelancers annually across Pakistan
Next article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, May 29, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.