NBP launches ATM booth at Karachi’s cattle market to promote cashless transactions

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has launched an ATM booth at the cattle market near the Northern Bypass in Karachi to provide easy access to banking services during the bustling Eid season.

The initiative aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan’s “Go Cashless” campaign, aimed at promoting digital transactions and fostering financial inclusion.

The newly installed ATM is equipped with dedicated NBP staff to assist customers and ensure smooth operation, enhancing the overall user experience.

By offering ATM services directly at the market, the bank reduces the need for traders, farmers, and buyers to carry large amounts of cash, making transactions more secure and convenient.

Faisal Ahmed Topra, SEVP & Group Chief (A) of NBP’s Retail Banking Group, expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting seamless business activities and increasing financial inclusion.

“We are proud to extend our ATM services to the Cattle Market in Karachi, enabling secure and convenient cashless transactions,” he said. This move is expected to streamline financial activities for both businesses and individuals at the market during the high-demand Eid period.