Pakistan invites Japanese firms to invest in mineral sector

Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal invited Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in the country’s mineral sector during meetings with public and private stakeholders in Tokyo.

The minister held discussions with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Japan–Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee (JPBCC). He encouraged Japanese participation in joint ventures focused on mineral exploration, processing, and value addition.

Kamal highlighted Pakistan’s reserves of rare earth elements, copper, and gold, and said the sector offered potential for exports to third countries. He emphasized Pakistan’s openness to technology transfer and public-private investment models.

In a meeting with JICA Senior Vice President HARA Shohei and South Asia Department officials, Kamal called for future cooperation aligned with Pakistan’s industrial, workforce, and trade priorities. He acknowledged JICA’s $11.7 billion contribution in sectors such as transport, energy, and vocational training, and requested additional support for logistics corridors and industrial clusters.

The minister also proposed expanded technical cooperation in digital innovation and green technologies. He noted ongoing reform efforts in energy, agriculture, taxation, and human capital.

During talks with JETRO President Susumu Kataoka and Executive Vice President Kazuya Nakajo, Kamal urged greater promotion of Pakistan’s investment potential in minerals and special economic zones. He encouraged targeted outreach and participation in trade exhibitions organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

At a luncheon hosted by JPBCC, Kamal called for input on the upcoming Pakistan–Japan Business Dialogue, particularly on minerals, ICT, manufacturing, engineering, and agriculture-related value chains. He addressed operational concerns raised by Japanese companies and said the government was working to resolve them.

The meetings aimed to enhance economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan, with a focus on trade, investment, and technology partnerships.