Pakistan to present federal budget FY26 on June 10, adviser confirms

Pakistan will present its federal budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 on June 10, 2025, as previously scheduled, the finance minister’s adviser confirmed Thursday.

“As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10, 2025,” Khurram Schehzad wrote on X.

He added that the Pakistan Economic Survey for FY25 will be released a day earlier, on June 9, 2025.

The confirmation follows media speculation that the budget announcement might be delayed due to Eid holidays.

Last week, the government moved the budget presentation date from June 2 to June 10.