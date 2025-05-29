Petroleum Minister visits PSO House to review operations and supply chain

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik visited Pakistan State Oil (PSO) House on Thursday as part of a stakeholder engagement initiative in the petroleum sector.

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Petroleum Zafar Abbas and Deputy Secretary Waqas Ahmed Barlas. The delegation was received by PSO Board of Management Chairman Asif Baigmohamed and Chief Supply Chain Officer Abdus Sami, who is also serving as Acting Managing Director.

The minister held meetings with PSO’s senior management to review operational performance, supply chain continuity, and progress on automation and infrastructure development. He acknowledged PSO’s efforts to maintain fuel availability and diversify into renewable energy and other markets.

The minister also met with representatives of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), including Secretary General Syed Nazir Abbas Zaidi, CEO Wafi Energy Pakistan Zubair Shaikh, Managing Director Pakistan Refinery Limited Zahid Mir, and Abdus Sami. Discussions included sector challenges, regulatory matters, and policy alignment to sustain an efficient energy supply chain.

In a separate meeting with the Petroleum Dealers Association, led by Chairman Abdus Sami Khan, the delegation raised concerns over operational constraints and dealer margins. The minister indicated that the government would address these through dialogue.

He stated the government aims to enhance energy sector resilience, streamline operations, and reduce emissions while advancing toward cleaner energy sources. The visit concluded with a call for stakeholder cooperation to support the sector’s stability and long-term development.