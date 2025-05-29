Sign inSubscribe
PHA issues fines and seals shops over fee defaults

The operation is expanding to major markets in Sargodha and will continue until full recovery of outstanding fees

By Monitoring Desk

SARGODHA: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated enforcement actions against shopkeepers in Sargodha who have not paid outdoor advertising and shop signboard fees.

The Marketing Branch, following directives from Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, began sealing shops in commercial areas including Muslim Bazaar due to unpaid dues. Prior notices were issued to the shopkeepers, but non-compliance led to the crackdown.

The operation is expanding to major markets in the city and will continue until full recovery of outstanding fees. The PHA warned that defaulters may face fines and other disciplinary measures under the PHA Act 2012.

Business owners have been urged to clear dues promptly to avoid penalties and disruptions.

Binance Academy partners with IT Ministry of to promote blockchain education
PTA seizes equipment used for mobile device tampering
