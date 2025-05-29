Sign inSubscribe
PTA seizes equipment used for mobile device tampering

PTA reiterates its zero-tolerance policy toward unlawful trade and alteration of mobile device identifiers

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Rawalpindi, in coordination with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Rawalpindi, conducted raids targeting illegal IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned or patched mobile devices.

An inspection was carried out at a mobile phone shop, City Mobile Center, located in Singapore Plaza, Rawalpindi. The joint operation led to the confiscation of one laptop, one CPU, and a mobile phone used for illegal modification of IMEIs, according to a news release.

PTA reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward unlawful trade and alteration of mobile device identifiers, citing risks to national security and public safety. The authority emphasized its commitment to safeguarding mobile communication networks and urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to phone tampering or cloning.

Legal action will be taken against those involved in such offences.

