Punjab CM orders immediate cut in roti prices following fall in flour rates

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday instructed authorities to revise the price of roti in line with the recently reduced flour rates.

During a high-level meeting on commodity prices, the Punjab CM directed the Price Control Department to take swift action to lower roti prices so that the public directly benefits from the decline in flour costs.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted the inflationary pressures on low-income families and emphasized the need for strict monitoring of essential food items such as chicken, vegetables, and lentils.

“Children from poor households used to afford chicken at least once a week, but soaring prices have made that impossible. I will not tolerate this,” she said.

The chief minister reiterated her commitment to bringing roti prices to historic lows, ensuring that relief from flour price cuts translates into tangible benefits for the underprivileged.