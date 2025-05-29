Shehbaz Sharif begins official visit to Tajikistan for bilateral talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tajikistan’s capital on Wednesday for a two-day official visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional and environmental issues, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sharif was received at Dushanbe Airport by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharifzoda Farrukh Homiddin, Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar. He is accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, Sharif will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss cooperation in various sectors. The agenda includes trade, connectivity, energy, and regional security.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend a high-level international conference in Dushanbe on glacier preservation. He will deliver an address outlining the impact of climate change on Pakistan and reaffirming the country’s position on environmental sustainability.

Sharif is also expected to acknowledge Tajikistan’s diplomatic support amid recent regional tensions involving Pakistan.

The visit is part of Pakistan’s broader engagement with Central Asia and reflects Islamabad’s continued emphasis on regional partnerships and climate diplomacy.