Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Shehbaz Sharif begins official visit to Tajikistan for bilateral talks

PM Sharif will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss cooperation in various sectors

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tajikistan’s capital on Wednesday for a two-day official visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional and environmental issues, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sharif was received at Dushanbe Airport by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharifzoda Farrukh Homiddin, Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar. He is accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, Sharif will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss cooperation in various sectors. The agenda includes trade, connectivity, energy, and regional security.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend a high-level international conference in Dushanbe on glacier preservation. He will deliver an address outlining the impact of climate change on Pakistan and reaffirming the country’s position on environmental sustainability.

Sharif is also expected to acknowledge Tajikistan’s diplomatic support amid recent regional tensions involving Pakistan.

The visit is part of Pakistan’s broader engagement with Central Asia and reflects Islamabad’s continued emphasis on regional partnerships and climate diplomacy.

Previous article
FBR schedules auction of Bahria Icon Tower, Mall of Islamabad to recover Rs26bn in taxes
Next article
Pakistan to present federal budget FY26 on June 10, adviser confirms
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NEPRA postpones Rs 1.27/unit hike under FCA of April

The proposed adjustment will apply to all DISCO consumers, excluding lifeline consumers, pre-paid meter users, and EV charging stations

Salaried class alliance urges tax relief in upcoming budget

Attock Cement confirms investor interest in stake divestment

Big bird foods to install 3MW solar power system at production facility

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.