Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Amazon’s Zoox issues second software update after San Francisco crash

The update addresses a rare issue where the vehicle could resume travel without detecting nearby pedestrians after stopping or moving slowly

By Monitoring Desk

Amazon’s self-driving unit Zoox has issued a second software update to enhance its vehicles’ ability to track nearby pedestrians and prevent movement when someone is close, following a recent crash in San Francisco.

The update addresses a rare issue where the vehicle could resume travel without detecting nearby pedestrians after stopping or moving slowly.

The company temporarily suspended on-road operations after the May 8 incident, when a person on an electric scooter collided at low speed with an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi at a San Francisco intersection. The rider sustained minor injuries, and the vehicle moved briefly before stopping without further contact.

After conducting a review, implementing the software update, and completing simulation testing, Zoox resumed operations last week.

The recall covers 270 vehicles equipped with Zoox’s self-driving software, as reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday. These vehicles remain company-owned and are not yet available for public sale.

Zoox has been testing its autonomous vehicles on public roads since 2023, operating in California, Nevada, Florida, Texas, and several major cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, and Miami. Earlier this month, Zoox also recalled 270 vehicles following an April 8 crash involving an unoccupied robotaxi and a passenger car in Las Vegas.

In a separate April investigation, NHTSA closed a probe into 258 Zoox vehicles related to a braking issue after the company issued a prior software update.

Previous article
Tesla’s Robotaxi launch expected in June, Musk says
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices fall over 1% after U.S. court blocks broad Trump...

Brent crude futures close 1.2% lower at $64.15 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude drops 1.5% to $60.94 a barrel

Dollar falls as trade court blocks major Trump tariffs

Energy ministry links Building code to power efficiency standards

Petroleum minister reviews PPL’s operations and performance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.