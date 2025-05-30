APTMA, Uzbekistan’s textile body agree to strengthen bilateral trade

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and Uzbekistan’s textile bodies have agreed to strengthen bilateral trade, currently valued at $114 million.

The agreement came during a meeting on Thursday at APTMA House in Lahore, where an Uzbek textile delegation led by Tokhtaev Akobirjon Khakimovich met with APTMA members and office-bearers. The Uzbek delegation invited Pakistani representatives to attend an upcoming Investment Expo in Uzbekistan next month.

Delegates highlighted several existing agreements between the two countries, including the Income Tax Convention and its Final Protocol. Cooperation between the banking sectors is also being enhanced through a pending agreement between the State Bank of Pakistan and an Uzbek bank.

The Uzbek side noted the recent launch of direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent, cutting travel time to two hours. Additional routes from Islamabad and Karachi are also being introduced to improve connectivity.

Progress is underway to finalise a transit trade agreement between Uzbekistan and Pakistan via Afghanistan. Delegates emphasized the short 600-kilometer distance from Torkham to Uzbekistan, accessible through a secure road corridor. They also mentioned efforts to expedite the issuance of drivers’ visas to facilitate smoother movement of goods and personnel.

On the Pakistani side, APTMA Chairperson Kamran Arshad pointed out challenges affecting trade, such as logistical hurdles and complications with the use of letters of credit in transactions. Both sides expressed commitment to resolving these issues to expand trade relations further.