Sign inSubscribe
Tech

DeepSeek R1 update narrows gap with OpenAI and Google in AI performance

The updated version improves reasoning depth, inference capabilities and enhancing performance on complex tasks

By Monitoring Desk

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek released an update to its R1 reasoning model on Thursday, intensifying competition with U.S. companies like OpenAI and Google.

The updated version, R1-0528, improves reasoning depth and inference capabilities, enhancing performance on complex tasks and narrowing the gap with OpenAI’s o3 models and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro.

Since its January launch, R1 gained global attention, impacting tech shares outside China and challenging assumptions about the resources required for AI development. In response, Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent have introduced models that claim to outperform DeepSeek’s.

DeepSeek stated the update reduces false or misleading outputs by nearly half in tasks such as rewriting and summarizing. The model now supports creative writing, code generation, and role-playing, while demonstrating strong results in math, programming, and logic benchmarks.

The company also applied the reasoning process from R1-0528 to enhance Alibaba’s Qwen 3 8B Base model, boosting its performance by over 10%. DeepSeek emphasized the importance of this advancement for academic research and industrial development of smaller AI models.

The update follows efforts by competitors like Google and OpenAI to offer lower-cost, more accessible AI solutions. DeepSeek is expected to release a successor, R2, with earlier reports indicating a possible launch in May. The company also upgraded its V3 large language model in March.

Previous article
Oil prices fall over 1% after U.S. court blocks broad Trump tariffs
Next article
Google begins direct online sales of hardware devices in India
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices fall over 1% after U.S. court blocks broad Trump...

Brent crude futures close 1.2% lower at $64.15 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude drops 1.5% to $60.94 a barrel

Dollar falls as trade court blocks major Trump tariffs

Energy ministry links Building code to power efficiency standards

Petroleum minister reviews PPL’s operations and performance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.