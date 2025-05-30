Energy ministry links Building code to power efficiency standards

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, has written to all provincial Chief Ministers and federal officials, urging adoption of the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) as the national standard for new constructions.

The minister stated that implementing the code is necessary to address increasing electricity consumption in the country. In formal letters to provincial and federal stakeholders, including the Ministers for Planning and Science and Technology, Leghari called for immediate application of ECBC-2023 across all development plans.

He said that building designs are a major factor in national power consumption. Currently, buildings account for approximately 60 percent of electricity use in Pakistan. He noted that existing infrastructure and design practices contribute to high power demand, particularly during the summer months when cooling systems add pressure to the grid.

The ECBC-2023 was formulated under the guidance of the Prime Minister to serve as a national policy framework for electricity conservation. Leghari emphasized that all government-funded infrastructure projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) should follow the code.

The minister recommended that provincial governments incorporate ECBC-2023 into their planning processes. He proposed linking the approval of future construction projects to compliance with the code. According to Leghari, mandating efficient electrical systems in all new buildings is necessary to manage electricity use.

He said the ECBC-2023 represents a strategic approach to controlling electricity demand. Reducing consumption through revised construction standards, Leghari noted, will lower energy costs and ease strain on the national grid.

The minister concluded that consistent implementation of ECBC-2023 will contribute to better energy planning and national electricity management.