EPCL resumes operations at plant after maintenance

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (PSX: EPCL) has successfully resumed operations at its plant following scheduled maintenance activities that commenced on April 24, 2025. The company had announced the maintenance in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on April 23, 2025, stating that certain units of its plant would undergo maintenance starting April 24, 2025.

EPCL, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), Caustic soda, and other related chemicals. Additionally, the company supplies surplus power generated from its power plants to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

This maintenance activity was part of EPCL’s ongoing efforts to optimize operational efficiency and ensure the reliability of its production processes.