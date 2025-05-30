Federal, Sindh govts collaborate on $3.1bn Karachi coastal development project

The federal and Sindh governments have agreed to collaborate on a $3.1 billion project to reclaim land near Machar Colony for coastal development, including four new berths, a fishing port, and a fisheries export processing zone, according to a news report.

At a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar discussed the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ), a multi-phase initiative covering 687 acres.

The project, launched by the maritime ministry in 2021 and part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), aims to generate significant employment and promote economic growth in the region.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) briefed the chief minister on the project, which also includes a business bay, high-tech knowledge park, new industry city, cruise terminal, and a desalination plant. The chief minister clarified that the development would not affect any local settlements.

A committee comprising Sindh Planning and Development Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Hasan Naqvi, and soon federal maritime ministry representatives will address land-related issues between the Karachi Port Trust and the Sindh government.

Officials from both governments, including provincial ministers, federal secretaries, and maritime authorities, participated in the meeting. Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to working jointly with the federal ministry to ensure effective project execution and regional development.

Addressing environmental concerns, the chief minister stressed the urgent need to curb untreated wastewater from polluting Karachi’s coastline. He highlighted ongoing work on sewage treatment plant-3 (TP-3) with CRBC and plans for a desalination plant producing 50,000 gallons of water daily.

The broader Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan is moving forward to prevent sewage from entering the sea via the Lyari and Malir rivers. Upgrades to treatment plants TP-1 and TP-2 will raise their capacities to 100 million and 180 million gallons per day, respectively. A new treatment plant, TP-4, with a 180 MGD capacity, will be built in Korangi to treat water from the Malir river basin.

The meeting also discussed launching an eco-tourism project that would offer boat tours through Karachi’s mangrove areas, promoting environmental awareness and tourism.

Relocating the city’s truck stand was assigned to a committee including the Advocate General of Sindh, Karachi Commissioner, and Karachi Port Trust representatives. The committee will recommend a new location for approval by the chief minister.

Both governments agreed on the importance of sustainable coastal development and pledged continued cooperation to advance Karachi’s infrastructure and environment.