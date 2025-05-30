Govt mulls establishing new Commodity Wing amid Rs1bn corruption uncovered in PASSCO

Federal Minister for Food Rana Tanveer Hussain confirmed allegations of corruption amounting to around Rs1 billion within the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

The disclosure came during a session of the Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security, chaired by Masroor Ahsan. The food minister said the government is considering creating a Commodity Wing to serve as an alternative institution to address such issues.

He reported that wheat production this year reached 29 million metric tons, below the target of 33 million metric tons. The minister expressed concern that the open market wheat policy may favor middlemen, warning that insufficient compensation for farmers could discourage wheat cultivation in the coming year.

Senator Danesh Kumar from Balochistan highlighted the poor condition of some wheat stocks, cautioning that any significant wastage could lead to a major scandal. Hussain responded by stating that while a part of the crop was damaged, the majority remains secure.

The minister also addressed efforts to improve seed quality, stating that action has been taken against those involved in selling fake seeds. He added that hybrid seeds are being imported alongside ongoing local seed production initiatives.

Hussain acknowledged a severe shortage of manpower in the Ministry of Food, with current resources operating at less than half capacity. He noted that Pakistan’s agriculture sector still depends on outdated methods, while neighboring countries have advanced their systems.

The committee meeting further covered topics such as the appointment of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council chairman, internal politics within the organization, and Pakistan’s status in adopting smart agriculture technologies.