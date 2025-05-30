Govt mulls Kisan Package, GST relief to aid farmers

The federal government is considering a comprehensive relief package for farmers, including GST relief on cotton and targeted subsidies, amid rising input costs and climate-induced challenges. The proposals were discussed during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Major General Asad ur Rehman Cheema, Director General of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Held at the Ministry of National Food Security, the meeting focused on boosting agriculture’s contribution to economic growth through policy support and institutional coordination.

Key proposals included a transparent pricing mechanism to ensure fair farmgate prices and a reduction or removal of General Sales Tax (GST) on cotton to ease the burden on cotton growers and incentivize production. Both sides also agreed to explore a dedicated Kisan Package in the upcoming federal budget to compensate for previous losses and enhance agricultural productivity.

The livestock sector was also on the agenda, with discussions centering on improved animal healthcare, breeding services, and value chain development to unlock the sector’s economic potential.

The food security minister lauded SIFC’s role in facilitating cross-institutional collaboration and assured full ministerial support in implementing upcoming reforms. The SIFC DG reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to enabling strategic investment and ensuring timely execution of agriculture sector initiatives.

Both parties agreed to maintain close coordination to deliver effective and farmer-centric policy interventions.