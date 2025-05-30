Jazz launches Garaj 24/7 and Quantica Infinity to accelerate Pakistan’s digital and automation ecosystem

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has unveiled two major platforms aimed at transforming the country’s digital and industrial landscape—Garaj 24/7, a locally hosted collaboration suite developed in partnership with IceWarp, and Quantica Infinity, a robust Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to enable widespread automation across various industries.

The announcement was made during a high-profile event held in Karachi, emphasizing Jazz’s commitment to localized digital infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and national economic advancement.

Garaj 24/7 responds to the increasing demand for secure, agile, and collaborative business environments. The platform offers a comprehensive productivity suite, including business email, secure team messaging, video conferencing, real-time document co-authoring, and cross-platform support for mobile and desktop users.

Hosted entirely within Pakistan and developed with IceWarp, Garaj 24/7 ensures data sovereignty and low-latency performance, critical for enterprise-level needs. As part of the broader Garaj Cloud portfolio, it provides predictable pricing, localized support, and eliminates the risks associated with data egress. The suite aligns with Jazz’s asset-light strategy by enabling businesses to scale effectively while maintaining control over their data and operations.

In addition, Jazz introduced Infinity under its unified business platform, Quantica. Developed in partnership with DynaSys, the advanced IoT platform aims to support Pakistan’s next phase of industrial innovation by offering a scalable framework for deploying connected solutions.

Infinity is designed for broad sectoral applications including smart agriculture, sustainable urban development, utility services, and fleet management. It provides automation, connected intelligence, and actionable insights to both public and private sector stakeholders—enhancing efficiency and enabling smarter operations nationwide.

Asif Aziz, President Enterprise Solutions at Jazz, stated: “Pakistan’s digital future depends on platforms that are not only innovative but sovereign, scalable, and secure. With Garaj 24/7 and Quantica Infinity IoT, we’re equipping local enterprises with the tools they need to collaborate smarter, automate confidently, and build solutions aligned with our national digital ambitions.”

This dual launch represents a key milestone in Jazz’s strategic shift towards becoming a ServiceCo—expanding beyond traditional connectivity to integrated digital services. Jazz currently serves over 100 million users across an ecosystem that includes fintech (JazzCash), entertainment (Tamasha), digital self-care (SIMOSA), InsurTech (FikrFree), enterprise cloud solutions (Garaj), and gaming (GameNow).