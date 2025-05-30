Musk says cost-cutting work will continue after his departure

Elon Musk said his federal cost-cutting efforts will continue after his departure from the Trump administration, despite government data showing limited impact so far.

Musk, who led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), oversaw a reduction in combined spending of about $19 billion across targeted federal agencies in the past four months. That figure is far below the initial $2 trillion savings goal and represents around 0.5% of total U.S. government spending.

Treasury Department data shows that overall federal outlays have increased by $250 billion since Trump’s return to office, a 10% rise compared to the same period last year. Spending on Social Security and interest payments on national debt has continued to grow, contributing to the rise.

Musk said the trimming efforts would “only strengthen over time.” However, it is unclear how rigorously the administration will continue the cuts without him. While DOGE reports cancelling over 26,000 grants and contracts valued at $73 billion and reducing federal staffing by over 260,000, several cuts have been challenged or blocked by courts.

The Education Department, slated for closure, has spent nearly $11 billion less than during the same period in the previous year. The reduction may partly stem from delayed payments and paused COVID-era disbursements.

A federal judge has already ordered the rehiring of 1,400 workers and restoration of some grants.

Spending has also declined at the CDC, NIH, and USAID, which saw mass layoffs and program cancellations. DOGE attributes additional savings to workforce reductions and long-term interest expense cuts, but these claims remain difficult to verify.

Many cost reductions will not reflect in official spending reports for months or years.

DOGE maintains that its actions have produced $175 billion in savings, though public documentation accounts for less than half that amount. The administration has not provided further breakdowns.

Musk’s departure leaves the future of the cost-cutting campaign uncertain, but he insists the work will continue.