Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petrol, diesel prices may drop slightly from June 1

Kerosene oil prices are expected to increase by Rs0.30 per litre, Light diesel oil rate may also rise by Rs1.30 per litre

By News Desk

The price of petrol could decrease by Rs0.60 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) may see a reduction of Rs0.28 per litre for the next fortnightly period, starting from June 1. 

Despite this, there is also a strong possibility that prices for petrol, oil, and lubricants (POL) will remain unchanged starting June 1, depending on the finance ministry’s input.

Meanwhile, kerosene oil prices are expected to increase by Rs0.30 per litre, reaching Rs164.96 from the current Rs164.64 per litre. Light diesel oil (LDO) prices may also rise by Rs1.30 per litre.

On the international front, Brent crude oil traded between $64.02 and $64.60 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell more than 1.5 percent, dropping below $61 per barrel. 

This decline followed reports that OPEC+ plans to increase output at its upcoming meeting, though the exact scale of the hike remains undecided. 

Market pressures were further influenced by data indicating the US economy contracted early in the year. 

Earlier, crude prices had gained about 2 percent after a US trade court blocked many of former President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, including those affecting China, the largest crude importer globally.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, May 30, 2025
Next article
Power Division slams Sindh’s SEPCO, HESCO over rising losses
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.