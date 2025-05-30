Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petroleum minister, OICCI discuss energy reforms and FDI strategy to boost economic stability

Ali Pervaiz Malik highlights cleaner energy investments and mining sector FDI wins; OICCI stresses policy consistency and collaborative execution

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held an in-depth interactive session with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Friday, attended by senior executives from both local and multinational companies.

The meeting centered on Pakistan’s energy priorities and the roadmap for achieving long-term economic stability, according to a news release.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to structural reforms, faster policy implementation, and deeper industry engagement. He identified key investment areas including upstream exploration, pipeline infrastructure, and downstream processing, all aligned with the global transition toward cleaner energy.

Malik also pointed to recent foreign direct investment (FDI) successes in the mining sector, aimed at unlocking Pakistan’s untapped natural resource potential. These investments are intended to enhance exports and drive industrial diversification.

Yousaf Hussain, President of OICCI and CEO of Faysal Bank, underscored the importance of policy consistency, technocratic execution, and a shared, collaborative approach to achieving sustainable economic growth. He noted that stronger cooperation between the government, OICCI, and the broader industry—both in policymaking and its execution—would be crucial for restoring investor confidence and ensuring long-term results.

Previous article
SCCI wants joint measures to strengthen mutual Pak-Korea economic ties
Next article
Food ministry directed to step up rice consignment inspections
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Dollar posts monthly gain against yen amid tariff uncertainty

Dollar trades at 143.99 yen, rising 0.7% this month for its best performance against the Japanese currency since December

Google faces final arguments in antitrust case over Chrome, search deals

SBP injects Rs1.14tr into banking system via OMO

Govt mulls Kisan Package, GST relief to aid farmers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.