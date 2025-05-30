Petroleum minister, OICCI discuss energy reforms and FDI strategy to boost economic stability

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held an in-depth interactive session with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Friday, attended by senior executives from both local and multinational companies.

The meeting centered on Pakistan’s energy priorities and the roadmap for achieving long-term economic stability, according to a news release.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to structural reforms, faster policy implementation, and deeper industry engagement. He identified key investment areas including upstream exploration, pipeline infrastructure, and downstream processing, all aligned with the global transition toward cleaner energy.

Malik also pointed to recent foreign direct investment (FDI) successes in the mining sector, aimed at unlocking Pakistan’s untapped natural resource potential. These investments are intended to enhance exports and drive industrial diversification.

Yousaf Hussain, President of OICCI and CEO of Faysal Bank, underscored the importance of policy consistency, technocratic execution, and a shared, collaborative approach to achieving sustainable economic growth. He noted that stronger cooperation between the government, OICCI, and the broader industry—both in policymaking and its execution—would be crucial for restoring investor confidence and ensuring long-term results.